COVID-19 in NC: 20 percent rise in number of nursing homes on state’s outbreak list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of nursing homes across the state dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks continued to climb, growing by nearly 20 percent over the past week.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday had 211 nursing homes on its list of ongoing outbreaks at congregate living facilities.

That is up 31 from last week. The total has grown by 72 — an increase of more than 50 percent — during the past two weeks.

There were 355 outbreaks listed in congregate living facilities — also including residential care and correctional facilities — for an increase of 22 percent from a week ago. A total of 3,345 cases were accounted for, a weekly increase of 18 percent.

Residents account for 54 percent of those cases, compared to 46 percent for staff — the same percentage breakdown as last week.