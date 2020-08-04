COVID-19 in NC: 2,010 total deaths, 1,600+ new cases reported on fewer than 10,000 tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has crossed the 2,000 COVID-19 deaths threshold, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to NCDHHS statistics, 28 more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,010 across the state since the pandemic began. It took 75 days from the first death to the 1,000th. It took 58 days from the 1,000th death to the 2,000th.

In addition to the 28 new deaths, 1,629 new cases were reported, up from 1,313 on Monday. The total number of cases in the state sits at 128,161.

The 1,629 new cases were confirmed on only 9,667 tests – the fewest number of tests completed since June 8 when 8,887 tests were performed. It’s not clear if Tuesday’s testing numbers are a result of a reporting error or not. NCDHHS often revises their numbers in the day or two after the original report.

Hospitalizations also saw a jump for the first time in recent days. Currently, at least 1,166 people are hospitalized in North Carolina – that’s an increase of more than 100 from Monday when 1,057 were in the hospital. Ninety-two percent of hospitals reported their hospitalization numbers compared to just 79-percent that reported on Monday, data shows.

Tuesday saw the largest day-over-day increase in hospitalizations on record. The previous high was a one-day increase of 105 on April 14.

