COVID-19 in NC | 25 more deaths being attributed to coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials are now blaming 477 total deaths on COVID-19 – an increase of 25 from Tuesday’s numbers.
There are now 12,758 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed cases of the virus. Avery County, with a population of around 17,500, said it has performed 108 tests – 82 came back negative and 26 are pending.
After NCDHHS released their daily numbers, Moore County reported three new deaths while Durham County announced two additional deaths.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dipped slightly to 516 on Wednesday from 534 on Tuesday.
A total of 164,482 tests have been completed.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move into Phase One of easing restrictions on Friday at 5 p.m. A modified stay-at-home order will remain in place once this phase begins.
Read Executive Order 138: Easing restrictions in travel, business operations, and mass gatherings: Phase One
Certain retailers will be allowed to have more customers in at one time but other businesses – such as salons, theaters, and bars – will remain closed during Phase One.
The executive order that puts Phase One into motion is set to expire May 22. Phase One could be extended if certain trends pertaining to the virus begin to slide.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8