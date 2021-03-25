COVID-19 in NC: 2nd straight day with 2,000+ new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases today, the second straight day with more than 2,000.

Thursday marks the first time the state has had two days with 2,000-plus cases in a row since March 5-6. Today’s case total is the highest on a normal single day since March 4 (2,502), seizing that mantle from yesterday.

Another 93 deaths were reported today — but NCDHHS said that the total includes 68 from June 1, 2020, to March 8 that were identified by the Wake County Public Health Department after a review of vital records data. Only 25 were actually reported over the past 24 hours. The total is up to 11,987, which means the state will almost certainly hit 12,000 on Friday.

The percent positive has gone down to 4.2 percent based on testing from Tuesday. It had been creeping up lately, reaching 6.1 percent yesterday based on Monday’s numbers.

Hospital numbers also declined for the first time since Sunday, with the 957 patients in hospitals marking a drop of 36 from Wednesday.