COVID-19 in NC: 2nd straight day with more than 7,000 new cases, 100 deaths

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 7,000 new cases were reported across North Carolina for the second straight day and the fourth time in less than a week.

Additionally, the state Department of Health and Human Services also reported 115 deaths, the highest one-day count of deaths since February, and the third day in a week with at least 100.

But DHHS also reported its sixth daily drop in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with that total falling by six to 3,620. It also reported a one-point increase to one of its most important vaccination percentages.

The agency said the 7,160 could be an undercount, as a technical issue prevented some files from being processed in the reporting system, leaving the case and test numbers lower Thursday. It said Friday’s numbers should be higher as a result.

The daily case count topped 7,000 for the fourth time since Sept. 11, when more than 11,000 cases came in — at least partly because of another data glitch. It also happened the next day and on Wednesday. The death count was the highest in a single 24-hour period since Feb. 10, when there were 135.

Deaths do not always take place on the day they are reported, and it often takes days or weeks for a COVID-19 death to be recorded by DHHS. The agency does not specify which day the death is registered if they are reported during a weekend, instead combining those into the Monday update.

There were 172 deaths reported this past weekend.A total of 15,520 people have died of COVID since the pandemic began.

Additionally, DHHS said 63 percent of adults across the state are fully vaccinated. That increase came a day after the rate of adults with at least one dose of vaccine ticked up to 68 percent.

DOSE COUNT: