COVID-19 in NC: 2nd straight day with record new case count: more than 19,000

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials ended the year by reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina for the second straight day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added 19,174 new cases Friday — which helped to push the seven-day average number of cases to a record high.

NCDHHS has added more than 47,000 new cases over the past three days as the impact of holiday gatherings and the fast-spreading omicron variant began to factor into the numbers.

The state averaged a record 9,702 new cases over the past seven days, shattering the previous record of 8,654 set on Jan. 12. That figure increased for the 17th straight day.

The count of patients in hospitals went up by more than 100 for the fourth consecutive day, climbing to 2,387 — an increase of 120 from the total Thursday.

NCDHHS also reported 27 more deaths, bringing the total to 19,426.

The agency said it would not publish an update to the vaccination count Friday.