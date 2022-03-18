RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s average daily COVID-19 case count has dropped every day for three weeks.

One of the final scheduled daily updates from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday included continued declines to best-since-July levels in the number of COVID patients in state hospitals and the average number of new cases it has reported over the previous week.

The state this week announced plans to shift next week to weekly updates of seven key measures including hospital admissions, emergency room visits with COVID-like symptoms and levels of the virus in wastewater.

NCDHHS reported 1,740 new cases, 723 patients in hospitals and another 28 deaths.

That daily case count is the highest since last Saturday. But even with that, the state is averaging 1,180 new cases per day over the past week, its fewest since July 22, and that number has fallen every day since Feb. 25.

The patient count is at its lowest point since July 21, the last time it was below 700, and has fallen on 48 of the past 50 days.

The death total climbed to 23,058, but the daily average number of deaths reported is less than three times what it was a month ago.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT