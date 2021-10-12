COVID-19 in NC: 3 straight weeks with daily drops in patient counts in hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen every day for three weeks.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said 2,236 people were in hospitals across the state.

The preliminary patient counts for Sunday and Monday were revised higher after more hospitals reported their numbers — those Tuesday revisions have become common in recent weeks — and those changes made it the 21st consecutive day with a drop.

In further evidence of the fading of the surge propelled by the delta variant, NCDHHS also said there were 2,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The only day since late July with fewer was Monday when there were 1,786, and the daily average fell to its lowest level since Aug. 4.

The state also added 26 deaths — the fewest on a Tuesday since Aug. 17 — bringing the total to 17,233.

DOSE COUNT

6,586 first doses

337 one-shot J&J doses

17,817 total doses.