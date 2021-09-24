COVID-19 in NC: 3 vaccine rates tick up, 5,800 new cases reported

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three of North Carolina’s key vaccination percentages ticked up slightly as another 5,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

One day after state officials recorded the 16,000th death of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 95 more deaths and said there were 3,359 patients in hospitals on Friday.

The patient count represents an increase of 33 — the largest one-day increase in 2 1/2 weeks — after it also raised the total from the day before. The count from Thursday was revised to 3,326, 95 more than the preliminary report of 3,231.

One reason for the undercount? Only 91 percent of hospitals reported their figures Thursday, as opposed to 97 percent on Friday.

NCDHHS said 5,805 new cases were reported, a total slightly higher than the seven-day average of just under 5,500. That average has fallen 25 percent since peaking at nearly 7,300 one week ago.

The agency said three vaccination rates clicked one percentage point higher than they were Thursday: 69 percent of adults have had at least one shot, 64 percent of them have had both shots and 53 percent of the state’s 10.4 million people are now fully vaccinated.

It came on a day when NCDHHS recorded only modest increases of about 5,000 first doses given and 12,000 total doses administered.

DOSE COUNTS: