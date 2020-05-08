COVID-19 in NC | 471 more COVID-19 cases reported as state enters Phase 1 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw 20 more coronavirus-related deaths within a 24 hour period, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

There are now 13,868 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina health officials. This is an increase of 471 cases from Thursday’s 13,397 confirmed cases.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 decreased to 515 on Friday from 525 on Thursday.

Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.