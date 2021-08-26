COVID-19 in NC: 8,000 new cases reported, most since February

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19, the most in nearly seven months, were reported in North Carolina on Thursday.

With the delta variant continuing to spread fast, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday added 8,620 new cases, while also announcing increases of one percentage point to two of the key vaccination percentages.

It’s the most new cases since Feb. 3, when 12,079 new cases were reported. That day saw a data delay accounting for more than 7,000 of those, and the 12th day with more than 8,000.

North Carolina is currently averaging more than 6,000 cases per day for the first time since early February. DHHS also has its highest count of hospitalized patients since Jan. 21, with 3,552 marking an increase of 34 from Wednesday’s total. The patient count has also increased on 46 of the past 47 days since July 10.

The state also reported 60 deaths for the second straight day, one day after August became the pandemic’s deadliest month since February in North Carolina.

Furthermore, DHHS says 65 percent of adults in the state have had at least one shot, while 60 percent are fully vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT: