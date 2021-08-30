COVID-19 in NC: 93 deaths reported, even as hospital patient count drops for 3rd straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state reported 93 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend even as the number of patients in North Carolina hospitals fell for the third straight day.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Monday that the death total is up to 14,412.

The number of deaths reported on Mondays has climbed during the past few weeks, from 23 on Aug. 9 to 56 on Aug. 16 and to 61 on Aug. 23.

That climb comes as the hospital count started to drop. The 3,509 people in hospitals mark a total of 157 fewer than the peak Friday, and were three fewer than there were Sunday.

It’s the first time the patient count dropped three days in a row since July 2-4. It rose on 52 of the 54 days since then, as the highly contagious delta variant spread across the state and the country.

DHHS also reported 4,569 new cases — the fourth consecutive day the state logged fewer new cases than it did the previous day.

The daily case total is the smallest since Aug. 17, when 3,575 new cases came in. At least 4,000 new cases were recorded every day since then.

But the daily percent positive hasn’t been this high since January. DHHS says 14.5 percent of tests performed Saturday came back positive. It’s the ninth-highest figure on record and the highest since 14.6 percent of those conducted on Jan. 10 were found to be positive.

The state recorded increases of one percentage point to each of the vaccination percentages among those who can get the vaccine — those 12 and older: The rate of people in that age group with at least one dose climbed to 63 percent while 58 percent of them are fully vaccinated.