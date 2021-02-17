COVID-19 in NC: Another 100 deaths reported, but hospitalizations continue their decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported another day with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 108 deaths came in, marking the first day in triple figures since last Thursday.

It’s the 14th time in the past 28 days North Carolina reported 100 or more deaths reported.

It brings the total to 10,670.

The state also reported 3,167 new cases — the most since last Saturday, but the number is low enough to bring the seven-day average down further.

With an average of 3,373 per day over the past week, that number is at its lowest point in nearly three months, since Nov. 21 (3,306).

The hospitalizations came down again after a small one-day increase.

North Carolina has 1,954 patients in hospitals Wednesday, exactly the same number as Monday.

It’s a drop of 19 from Tuesday’s revised number of 1,973.

The daily percent positive has begun to level, which was at 7.7 percent based on testing from Monday.

It’s the third straight day it’s been in the 7 percent range after it was in the 6 percent window for the four days before that.