COVID-19 in NC: Another 150 deaths reported, hospitalizations continue to decrease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– COVID-19 related deaths continue to climb, with 150 deaths reported a day after North Carolina reported a single-day record of 169 deaths, according to data.

Thursday’s 150 deaths is the third highest on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total to 9,728.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,495 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 4,167 cases.

Hospitalizations due to the virus continue to drop, with 2,630 patients in hospitals across the state. That’s a decrease of 76 from Wednesday’s 2,723.

Thursday’s hospitalization numbers are the ninth straight day with a decline in hospitalizations due to the virus.

The percent positive decreased to 7.2 percent, reflecting Tuesday’s test numbers. The percent positive is the lowest it’s been since November 25, and almost half of what it was Wednesday at 13.8 percent.

There are 781,802 total reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.