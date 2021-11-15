COVID-19 in NC: Another 25,000 kids get their 1st shots; fewer than 5K new weekend cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina public health leaders said nearly 25,000 more kids between 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported fewer than 5,000 new cases over the weekend, just over 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state and another 26 deaths.

Children have been driving the vaccination numbers in the nearly two weeks since they became eligible to get the Pfizer shots. NCDHHS said more than 66,000 kids — or 7 percent of that age group — already have received their first dose. This marks a 58 percent increase from the roughly 42,000 that had been counted Friday.

The continued surge in children’s vaccinations came as some key numbers remained stable after weeks of pronounced declines. It’s the second straight weekend with fewer than 5,000 new cases, and the daily count dropped for the fourth straight day with 1,361 cases coming in Monday.

But the seven-day average ticked up slightly and remained in the same general range — between the mid-1,700s and the high-1,600s — that it has occupied for nearly two weeks. Furthermore, the count of hospitalized patients has dropped only four times in the last eight days after falling on 43 of the 44 days that preceded it.

The 1,039 patients presently in hospitals is fewer than it was Friday, but an increase of 13 from the total Sunday.

