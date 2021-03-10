COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in hospitalizations as new case numbers increase

A vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready for use during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive ‘Vaxi Taxi’ in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Hospital numbers due to COVID-19 in North Carolina continue to drop dramatically, with the state reporting 72 fewer patients in the hospital on Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,075 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, the fewest sine October 10.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,861 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases on Wednesday, which is a little closer to average than Tuesday’s low total of 997— the smallest number since Oct. 4.

The percent positive remains relatively low at 5.3 percent based on testing from Monday. It’s the seventh day in a row it’s been below 6 percent but the second straight day it’s been slightly over 5 percent.

The state reported another 43 deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,595.