COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in hospitalizations; smallest 2-day case count since December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals fell for the fifth straight day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added fewer than 9,000 new cases for the second straight day, for the smallest two-day total since late December.

NCDHHS also said nearly 30 percent of the most recent set of tests confirmed new cases and added 60 deaths to the total.

But in the latest encouraging sign that the omicron surge could be fading, the state reported 4,786 patients in hospitals — a drop of nearly 100 from the revised total Monday.

Hospitals have shed a total of 420 patients over the last five days after the patient count peaked at 5,206 last Thursday.

The 8,757 new cases came a day after the state reported just over 7,000 — for a two-day total of 16,084, the smallest there were just over 13,000 on Dec. 28-29.

The seven-day average dropped for the sixth day in a row, dipping to just over 18,000 — the fewest since Jan. 6.

But tests are still coming back positive at a high rate. NCDHHS says 29.8 percent of tests from Sunday confirmed new cases. That rate has been at least 26 percent every day for the past month.

The death total increased to 20,817, even after the smallest 24-hour increase in a week.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT