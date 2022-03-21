RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina leaders reported the state’s smallest single-day COVID-19 new case count since July for the second Monday in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added just 372 new cases Monday, beating the previous eight-month low by one case. Exactly a week ago, NCDHHS reported 373 new cases.

It’s the smallest single-day case count since July 6, when there were just 231, and the fourth consecutive Monday with fewer than 1,000 new cases coming in. Those Monday totals typically reflect the slower testing activity during weekends.

And there was even one county — Gates County, in the northeast corner of the state — that had no new cases reported over the past two weeks.

In one of its final daily updates before it begins updating those metrics on a weekly basis, NCDHHS also reported continued drops in the number of COVID patients in hospitals and the average number of new cases coming in each day.

North Carolina hasn’t averaged this few new cases per day in exactly eight months. The state averaged fewer than 1,100 new cases a day over the past week — the first time it fell below that benchmark since July 21.

Hospitals across the state also have their fewest COVID patients since mid-July, with the 619 on Monday a net drop of 103 since Friday. That total has decreased on 51 of the past 53 days.

State leaders also reported 20 deaths over the weekend — roughly half as many as they added the previous weekend — pushing the total to 23,078.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT