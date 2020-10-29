COVID-19 in NC: Another record number of new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the fourth time in two weeks, the state has set a record for the number of daily new cases reported, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Thursday’s update included 2,885 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. That breaks the mark set last Friday of 2,716. North Carolina has had at least 2,000 cases six times in eight days and 16 times in October.

It’s pushed the seven-day rolling average to yet another record high, of 2,290. It’s the third straight day that number has hit a peak.

NCDHHS also reported another 38 deaths due to the virus. It’s the 10th straight day with double-digit deaths reported. In eight of those days, there were at least 30 deaths reported. The total is now up to 4,283.

On the more positive side of things, the percent positive is a tick lower, down to 6.4 percent after two days at or above 7 percent. Only once in the past 10 days has it been in the 5 percent range (5.9 percent on Oct. 21).

Hospitalizations are up only slightly, with the 1,181 patients in hospitals today marking a rise of six from yesterday.

North Carolina is currently in Phase Three of reopening.

