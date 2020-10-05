RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says technical issues prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system for a second-straight day. As a result, an artificial spike in cases occurred.
On Monday, 2,258 cases were reported. More than 2,000 new daily cases have been reported on three of the past five days — two totals because of data reporting issues that kept the previous days’ numbers low.
Currently, 971 people are hospitalized, up from Sunday’s total of 907.
The state’s percent positive inched slightly higher from Sunday (6.2 percent) and stands at 6.4 percent of daily tests coming back.
North Carolina is nearing the 220,000 mark with 219,754 total cases reported, and 3,637 deaths. Three new deaths were reported Monday.
- North Carolina teacher dies from COVID-19
- NC State to allow some students, season ticket holders to attend home football game against Duke
- Election 2020: Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?
- COVID-19 in NC: Another technical issue leads to 2,258 new cases on Monday
- More than 760 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus, WHO says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now