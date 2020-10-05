COVID-19 in NC: Another technical issue leads to 2,258 new cases on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says technical issues prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system for a second-straight day. As a result, an artificial spike in cases occurred.

On Monday, 2,258 cases were reported. More than 2,000 new daily cases have been reported on three of the past five days — two totals because of data reporting issues that kept the previous days’ numbers low.

Currently, 971 people are hospitalized, up from Sunday’s total of 907.

The state’s percent positive inched slightly higher from Sunday (6.2 percent) and stands at 6.4 percent of daily tests coming back.

North Carolina is nearing the 220,000 mark with 219,754 total cases reported, and 3,637 deaths. Three new deaths were reported Monday.