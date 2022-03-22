RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s average count of new COVID-19 cases ticked up Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added 819 new cases — enough of them to make the seven-day average climb by 24 after steadily dropping during the past two months as the omicron-driven surge faded fast.

While the current average of just over 1,100 new cases a day remains a tiny fraction of what it was two months ago at the omicron peak, it does mark the first daily increase of any kind since Feb. 25, when it increased by two.

In one of its final daily updates before shifting to a weekly reporting schedule that phases out some numbers, NCDHHS reported continued drops in the number of patients in hospitals and another 13 deaths.

The agency also added just 4,780 doses of vaccine to its running total of shots given. That’s the smallest one-day increase in that cumulative count since late November, when it started disclosing the daily totals of booster shots administered.

The state counted 616 COVID patients in its hospitals, a drop of 20 from Monday’s total and the seventh day in a row when that number fell by at least 20.

There haven’t been this few people hospitalized with the virus since July 18.

Following the smallest daily increase in deaths in a week, the total climbed to 23,091.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT