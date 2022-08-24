There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is reporting drops in all four of the main COVID-19 numbers public health leaders continue to track.

New cases last week were down 20 percent, the count of viral particles in wastewater was down 28 percent and 4 percent fewer people were admitted to hospitals, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS also reported a lower rate of emergency room visits for symptoms of COVID-19, the latest evidence that the surge driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant could be waning.

For the second straight week, that subvariant made up 73 percent of the samples sequenced by labs across the state.

The case count dropped by double digits for the third week in a row, with 21,567 new cases reported during the week of Aug. 14-20. Cases fell by 14 percent and 10 percent during the two preceding weeks.

And 16 percent of the cases last week were reinfections — the highest that rate has been.

The 1,763 new cases coming in Aug. 20 marked the smallest single-day total since July 4 and just the second day in more than two months with fewer than 2,000 of them.

Those are still widely considered undercounts because so many rapid antigen tests being done at home are not included in those official counts.

The state reported 1,259 people checking into hospitals last week with COVID, a drop from the 1,317 who were admitted during the previous week. The most recent running count dipped to 1,201 patients on Aug. 20.

And NCDHHS counted an average of 20.4 million COVID-19 particles per person in wastewater last week — a massive drop from the 28.2 million that were counted a week earlier.

That and the rate of ER visits for COVID symptoms are the two primary early indicators of a potential surge. The state also reported 5.8 percent of ER visits were for those symptoms, down from the 6.6 percent a week earlier.

But the state reported by far its smallest total of vaccine doses given since it shifted to a weekly reporting schedule in the spring. The 26,555 total doses marked the first time that total failed to reach 30,000 in a week since the shift.

The death count reached 25,843 after NCDHHS reported another 83 deaths over the past week.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since Aug. 17)

7,400 first doses

5,063 second doses

259 single-shot J&J doses

13,833 booster doses

26,555 total doses