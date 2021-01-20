COVID-19 in NC: Biggest one-day drop in hospitalizations on record

RALEIOGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina recorded its biggest drop in hospitalizations on Wednesday since the pandemic began.

There are 141 fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday – down to 3,740 from 3,881 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased on six of the past eight days.

There are 6,415 new cases reported, about 2,400 more than Tuesday, but still well below the seven-day average at any point since Jan. 3.

The death total reached 8,200 with the addition of 61 more deaths.

That is the smallest single-day increase since last Tuesday (60).

The percent positive continues to hold relatively steady at 11.8 percent based on testing results from Monday.

It’s the third straight day it’s been between 11 percent and 12 percent and has been below 13 percent for seven days in a row.