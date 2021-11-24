COVID-19 in NC: Case average hits highest point in almost a month; DHHS says 1.3 million booster doses given

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases has hit its highest level in nearly a month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported more than 2,300 new cases — nearly twice as many as the day before — along with 34 more deaths and a relatively flat count of hospitalized patients.

NCDHHS also posted its count of booster shots on its dashboard for the first time, saying more than 1.3 million of those doses have been given. That’s an increase of about 400,000 in the two weeks since CBS 17 reported that the 975,978 boosters given as of Nov. 8 were not included in those daily dose totals.

It pushed the total count of all doses past 13.2 million.

NCDHHS also said 57 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million people are fully vaccinated, an increase of one percentage point. And about 4,000 of the more than 7,000 first doses recorded in the past 24 hours went to kids between 5 and 11 years old.

Cases have started to tick back up recently, leading to concern that Thanksgiving gatherings could lead to even more of an increase across the state and the country.

The 2,318 new cases reported in the last 24 hours were nearly double the 1,289 that came in Tuesday.

It pushed the seven-day average up to 1,999, and has gone up on 10 of the past 11 days. It hasn’t been this high since Oct. 29 — the last time it exceeded 2,000.

NCDHHS said there were 1,113 patients in hospitals, a net drop of one person. The death total grew to 18,676.

The agency says it will not update its dashboard until Monday, after the Thanksgiving weekend.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: