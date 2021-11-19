COVID-19 in NC: Case count continues to inch higher; hospitalizations remain flat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to inch higher, and the likelihood of catching and dying from the virus remains much higher if you’re unvaccinated.

For the second straight day, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported its highest one-day new case count since late October.

NCDHHS said unvaccinated people are 25 times more likely to die of COVID, and five times more likely to catch it, than vaccinated people are. CBS 17 has reported on the increased likelihood for weeks.

It also found 1.7 percent of the state’s 5.6 million fully vaccinated people have had breakthrough cases.

NCDHHS added 2,401 new cases to the total, the most since Oct. 28. It came a day after there were 2,392 new cases reported.

After weeks of sustained drops, case numbers have begun to tick back up again both in North Carolina and across the country, and with Thanksgiving less than one week away, some experts have expressed concern about yet another surge.

The state averaged 1,868 new cases per day over the past week — the highest that figure has been since Nov. 2 — and climbed for the sixth day in a row.

Hospitals across North Carolina showed a total of 1,052 COVID-19 patients, continuing a two-week plateau, and another 35 deaths were reported. This brings the total to 18,597.

NCDHHS said 10 percent of kids between 5 and 11 — more than 85,000 of them — have received their first shot. But the daily increase of 3,446 was the smallest one-day climb since Nov. 5, the first week their eligibility started.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT