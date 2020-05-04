COVID-19 in NC: Cases increase by 184, bringing total to 11,848

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Total positive cases of the coronavirus increased by 184 within a 24 hour period, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.
The 11,848 confirmed cases include 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
Avery County is the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.
The state is now reporting 430 COVID-19 related deaths, eight more than reported on Sunday.
The number of people currently hospitalized is up to 498, 23 more than Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire in a week-and-a-half on May 8.
