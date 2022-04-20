RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials saw more COVID-19 particles in sewage and new cases across North Carolina — but no corresponding increase in hospital admissions.

The weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed the two main hospital trends — visits to emergency rooms for COVID-like symptoms, and patient admissions — remaining relatively flat.

NCDHHS says 2 percent of ER visits during the week of April 10-16 were for symptoms of COVID — the sixth consecutive week that rate has been at 2 percent.

The agency says the 7,279 new cases during that week was up from the fewer than 5,000 that were reported the week before. And the roughly 5.1 million particles found at dozens of treatment plants across the state are more than double the 2.1 million from the previous week.

Case numbers have been on the rise recently as the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant has become the dominant strain.

State public health officials say 79 percent of the samples that were genetically sequenced last week at labs across North Carolina were determined to be the BA.2 variant. But those labs only sequenced a total of 38 samples that week.

Every county in North Carolina was either green, with low risk of strain on the healthcare system, or yellow, with a medium risk, on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated map.