COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive drops to 3.8% – lowest on record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive reported on Thursday dropped to 3.8 percent.

Thursday’s percentage, based off Tuesday’s data, is the lowest on record and well below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

Hospitalizations continued to drop on Thursday with 1,039 patients in the hospital with the virus. This is the lowest number since early October.

The number of new cases increased to 2,061 – the most since 2,093 were reported on March 5.

But the general trend is downward, and the seven-day average of 1,681 is the lowest since Oct. 5.

A total of 11,622 deaths are being linked to the virus in the state.

The state reported more than 3 million doses have been given, either through the state providers or through the federal program for long-term care facilities.

North Carolina reports 18.1 percent of the state is at least partially vaccinated, and 11.2 percent fully vaccinated.