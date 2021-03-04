COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive plummets to 4.2%, second-lowest on record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in the positive direction.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,502 new daily cases.

With that, the daily percent positive based off Tuesday’s data sat at 4.2 percent – below the state’s goal of 5 percent. It’s the second-lowest that daily number has been since the state began releasing it.

The only day the percent positive has been better than Thursday’s was on May 11 when it was 4.1 percent.

The state now has 868,056 total cases since the first case was detected in North Carolina a year ago Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continued to fall on Thursday.

NCDHHS reported 1,290 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus – the lowest number since early November.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 11,399 on Thursday.