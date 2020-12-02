COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive rate hits 11.4%; hospitalizations set record again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests continues to climb – hitting 11.4 percent on Wednesday.

That is up from 10.2 percent on Tuesday – more than double the state health department’s desired rate of 5 percent.

A total of 4,199 new lab-confirmed cases bringing the total number of cases in the state to 371,594. On Monday, NCDHHS said 315,979 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations increased by just six on Wednesday to 2,036 which is still a new record high for North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would begin to be distributed to the approved people in the coming weeks.

