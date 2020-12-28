COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive rate hits 14.7%; hospitalizations increase again to new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Once again, North Carolina has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the state health department, at least 3,192 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 — an increase of 64 from Sunday’s previous record of 3,128.

The state added 3,888 new daily laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in North Carolina to 520,716.

The daily percent positive, which is generated from Saturday’s numbers, jumped to 14.7 percent. The last time the daily percent positive hit this high was in April.

According to NCDHHS data, 6,561 have died due to the virus.