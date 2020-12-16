COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive rate remains high as hospitalizations, deaths reach new records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests remains at levels more than double of health officials’ target rate.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily percent positive of 12.5 percent.

Wednesday’s numbers reflect data from Monday.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the daily percent positive needs to be around 5 percent.

Wednesday added 5,273 new lab-confirmed cases. Today marked the 11th time in 16 days in December that at least 5,000 have been reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Wednesday, adding 76 from Tuesday – making the latest numbers an all-time record of 2,811.

North Carolina has at least 5,979 deaths being attributed to the virus with a total of 451,874 cases. The 98 deaths reported from Tuesday to Wednesday set a new record, shattering the previous high of 67 deaths. The state has averaged 45 deaths reported every day over the past week and will likely reach at least 6,000 total on Thursday.

More than 6.1 million tests have been completed.