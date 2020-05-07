COVID-19 in NC | Deaths attributed to coronavirus top 500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An additional 30 deaths are being attributed to the coronavirus in North Carolina – brinigng the state’s total to 507.

This is the third-deadliest daily report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 36 deaths were reported on April 28 and 34 on April 21.

North Carolina now has 13,397 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 171,328 completed tests.

NCDHHS reported 12,758 total cases on Wednesday.

Thursday’s 639 confirmed cases is a single-day high, breaking the mark of 586 set five days ago.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus moved back up and now sits at 525.

Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed cases of the virus. Avery County, with a population of around 17,500, said on Wednesday it has performed 108 tests – 82 came back negative and 26 are pending.

North Carolina is set to move into the first stage of easing restrictions Friday evening as Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 138 goes into effect.

