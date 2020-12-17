COVID-19 in NC: Deaths surpass 6,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 6,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as the state added another 5,786 new cases on Thursday.

The new cases brings the state’s total to 457,660. On Monday, the state health department said 365,273 patients are presumed to be recovered.

A total of 2,804 hospitalizations were reported on Thursday – which is a drop from the 2,811 originally reported by NCDHHS on Wednesday. The health department later corrected Wednesday’s number to 2,798.

The daily percent positive remained above 10 percent for the ninth straight day with NCDHHS reporting a percent positive of 11.7 percent.

Sixteen of the last 17 daily reports have seen the daily percent positive above 10 percent with Dec. 6’s report containing a 9.8 percent daily positive rate.