COVID-19 in NC: Deaths top 7,000 as daily percent positive hits record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 7,000 people in North Carolina have now died in relation to COVID-19, state health officials said Wednesday.

At least 7,076 deaths are being attributed to the virus, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Wednesday’s daily percent positive soared to a new record high of 17.8 percent. Wednesday’s percent positive reflects cases from tests on Monday.

The previous record of 16.6 percent was set on Monday.

The state added another 6,952 new lab-confirmed cases as hospitalizations spiked again to a record high of 3,893.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 2 p.m. concerning the state’s response to the pandemic.

CBS 17 will broadcast his comments on air and online.