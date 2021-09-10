COVID-19 in NC: DHHS adds another 1,600 breakthrough cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another 1,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been reported to state public health officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday updated one of its key weekly reports to add the 1,605 post-vaccination cases through Aug. 28 for a total of 39,480 since Jan. 1.

While DHHS added those cases, it kept its count of the number of fully vaccinated people the same at 4.8 million.

The end results were slightly lower likelihoods of catching COVID and dying from it among those who are fully vaccinated.

DHHS says unvaccinated people now are slightly under four times more likely to catch COVID and 13.5 times more likely to die from it than vaccinated people are.

Those ratios last week were 4.1 times and 15 times, respectively.

The report is usually released on Thursdays and includes numbers through the previous Saturday, which in this case would have been Sept. 4.

DHHS says it will include numbers through that date next week.