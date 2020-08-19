COVID-19 in NC: Fewer new cases and hospitalizations, 35 more deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 35 more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, a day after setting a single-day high in deaths, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Within a two-day time frame, there have been 83 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, just one shy of the two-day high of 84 that was set August 6 to 7.

A total of 2,431 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the virus.

The state reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 110 fewer than Tuesday’s 1,263 reported cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,001 hospitalizations due to the virus, a drop in 15 from Tuesday’s revised number of 1,016.

There were 26,323 tests completed Wednesday, the third-highest total in roughly a month and the most completed tests since August 13 when there were 31,742 tests completed.

To date, North Carolina has 147,932 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 1,978,094 tests completed.