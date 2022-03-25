RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals has fallen to an eight-month low.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday counted just 557 hospitalized people — the fewest since July 16.

NCDHHS also reported fewer than 100 COVID patients in intensive care for the first time since July 4.

The continued improvement in those hospitalizations came as the community COVID level map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remained overwhelmingly green: For the second straight week, the CDC map colored 92 of 100 counties green to signify low levels of spread, with the other eight yellow with medium spread levels.

NCDHHS counted 1,224 new cases, the third consecutive day with more than 1,000, and that string pushed the seven-day average down to its lowest level since July 21. The state averaged 1,063 new cases a day over the past week.

Another 15 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 23,174.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT