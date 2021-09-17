COVID-19 in NC: Fewest hospitalizations in nearly a month, but 8K new cases, 95 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across North Carolina fell to its lowest level in nearly a month, even as nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths were reported.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported its third straight day of decreasing patient counts in hospitals.

Nearly two-thirds of people who are eligible to get the vaccine have now done so, with two of the state’s key vaccination percentages rising by one point each.

And the percent of tests coming back positive dropped below 10 percent for the first time July 30.

The total of 7,905 new cases was at least partially inflated due to a technical error earlier in the week that led to some cases not being included in Thursday’s count.

Still, it marked the third straight day with at least 7,000 new cases — the second such streak in September.

But the 3,573 patients in hospitals marked a drop of 44 from the count Thursday and is the fewest since Aug. 26, when there were 3,552.

The total has dropped by 242 from the September peak of 3,815 on Sept. 9.

The 95 deaths reported ends a two-day streak of at least 100. A total of 15,615 people have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.

DHHS says 9.7 percent of tests performed Wednesday were found to be positive, the lowest that figure has been since July 30 when it was also 9.7 percent.

Also, the share of people who can get the vaccine — those 12 and older — getting their first dose climbed to 66 percent while 90 percent of people who are 65 and older have had at least one shot. Sixty percent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, as are 87 percent of those 65 and older.

DOSE COUNT

12,317 first doses

1,104 one-shot J&J doses

28,964 total doses