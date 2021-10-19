COVID-19 in NC: Fewest new cases in 3 months; hospitalizations fall below 1,900

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials are reporting the fewest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina in nearly three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added 1,374 new cases to the total while also reporting another 39 deaths.

That’s the smallest single-day total since July 20, when there were just 871 — the last time there were fewer than 1,000.

The number of North Carolinians in hospitals with the virus also fell below 1,900 for the first time since early August.

NCDHHS said there were 1,896 hospitalized patients while also revising the daily totals for the previous two days as more hospitals reported their counts.

The Monday total was updated to 1,944 with 96 percent of hospitals reporting — an increase of 92 from the preliminary count of 1,852 that came from just 92 percent of hospitals submitting their numbers.

The number of patients in intensive care fell to 529 — or, just more than half of what it was a month ago.

The pace of deaths — the last key measure to drop following a surge — also appears to be slowing. It’s the second straight Tuesday with fewer than 50 deaths reported. The total increased to 17,575.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

6,542 first doses

339 single-shot J&J doses

16,225 total doses