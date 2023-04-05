RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weekly count of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina hasn’t been this low in a year.

Cases and hospital admissions continued their drops Wednesday in the weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The 3,477 new cases reported during the week of March 26-April 1 marked the fewest since the week that ended April 2, 2022 — when there were 3,104.

The weekly case count has dropped every week of 2023. It fell by 14 percent from the week before, when there were 4,039 cases.

NCDHHS also counted 335 people admitted last week to hospitals with COVID — 61 fewer than there were the week before, when there were 396. It’s the 12th straight week with a drop.

But the state also reported a 41 percent increase in the average count of COVID particles found in wastewater samples — the second straight week that volatile measure ticked up.

The death total inched closer to another milestone, climbing to 28,927.