COVID-19 in NC: Fewest new cases reported in 7 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The biggest number is the smallest number in a long while — just 699 new cases reported to North Carolina on Tuesday.

It’s the smallest one-day total since Oct. 4, when there were 610. It’s also the second day in a row with fewer than 1,000 — the first time that’s happened since Sept. 28-29.

The preliminary numbers show the state recorded just 10,289 tests on Monday— the fewest on a single day in 2021 and the fewest in almost a full year, since June 8.

Those low numbers have caused the state’s seven-day average in new cases to continue to plummet, under 1,400 for the first time since Sept. 29. That average is down 32 percent over the past three weeks.

A slight increase in our hospital numbers, up 13 from yesterday to 968.

That breaks a run of four days in a row with day-over-day declines. But the overall trend is declining, with our seven-day average in hospitalized patients at fewer than 1,000 for the first time in roughly a month.

The vaccination numbers continue to increase at a slowing pace. The 50.7 percent of adults getting at least their first dose is only 0.1 percentage points higher than Monday. It had been growing at 0.2 points every day so this represents even more of a slowdown.

The fully vaccinated percentage also starting to slow a bit. At 44.8 percent, that’s only 0.3 points above where it was on Monday— it had been growing at a rate higher than that.

The percent positive of 5.5 percent, based on testing from Sunday, is a slight dip from the 5.7 percent on Saturday and is the third day in a row it’s been incrementally higher than the 5 percent target after three days below it.