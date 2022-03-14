RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Monday, the smallest single-day count in eight months.

The 373 new cases added by the state Department of Health and Human Resources were the fewest since July 6, when there were just 231.

NCDHHS also reported continued overall drops in the number of hospitalized patients — even with a one-day blip of an increase — said it was the fifth day in a row with fewer than 3 percent of tests coming back positive and added 39 deaths.

It’s the third straight Monday when fewer than 1,000 new cases came in, which tends to reflect slower testing activity over the weekends.

The state averaged fewer than 1,400 new cases per day over the past week, the fewest since late July.

NCDHHS says there were 854 COVID patients in hospitals — just the second daily increase since it peaked Jan. 27 at more than 5,200. That count a day earlier was at 813, its lowest point since July 22.

The agency also says 2.6 percent of tests Saturday confirmed new cases, continuing the trend of significantly lower rates than it observed during the omicron surge — when it routinely exceeded 30 percent. It has been less than 4 percent on 10 of the past 11 days.

The death count is climbing at a slower pace than it did in the aftermath of the omicron surge, although the state moved 39 deaths shy of another milestone number. The total number of COVID deaths in North Carolina reached 22,961.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT