COVID-19 in NC: Fewest new cases since October, but hospital, percent positive numbers climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday was another mixed bag with North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers.

The good news first:

Today’s total of 870 new cases reported marks the fewest since Oct. 4, 2020, when there were 610. It’s the fourth straight day with fewer new cases than the day before, and it’s caused the seven-day average to dip to 1,604 — the lowest it’s been in almost a month, since March 14.

Now for the bad:

North Carolina’s hospital numbers ticked back up, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services playing catch-up with its data and revising those figures upward for each day of the past week.

As of Tuesday, there are 982 patients in hospitals today, an increase of 36 from yesterday’s revised total of 946. It turns out that over the past eight days North Carolina has been in a pretty tight window between 929 and 990 patients in hospitals.

One trend to take a closer look at is that a higher share of those patients are in the 18-49 age group — not those who are older, as has been common for the first year of the pandemic.

The percent positive also took a substantial jump today, rising to 7 percent based on testing from Sunday. That’s an increase of a full percentage point from yesterday (Saturday’s numbers) and the fourth straight day it has increased.

Another 16 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 12,189.