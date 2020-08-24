COVID-19 in NC: Fewest tests processed since June 1, hospitalizations up 50

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reveals that the fewest COVID-19 tests since June 1 were recorded for Monday’s numbers.

Only 9,003 tests were processed across the state on Sunday, the fewest in nearly three months. June 1 saw 4,552 tests processed. Today is also just the second time since June 1 that there haven’t been at least 10,000 tests recorded.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Based on the 9,003 tests, there are 1,283 new lab-confirmed cases, lower than Sunday’s numbers. It’s the third day in a row that there was a day-over-day drop in confirmed cases, but Monday’s numbers could be a result of how few tests were processed.

Hospitalizations jumped by 50 from Sunday and there are now 948 people hospitalized due to the virus across North Carolina. Monday is the third straight day with fewer than 1,000 reported as being hospitalized. It’s the first time this has happened since the state first surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations on July 9.

There has also been a change in how NCDHHS is tracking the percent positive. Monday is the first time the department has calculated that number out to the tenths of a percent. Monday’s percent positive sits at 7.3, an increase from yesterday’s 6.6 percent.

Four more deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in North Carolina is now at 2,535. The previous two Mondays saw four deaths and one death reported.

More headlines from CBS17.com: