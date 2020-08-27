COVID-19 in NC: Highest number daily cases in nearly a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials on Thursday reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in nearly a month.

Another 2,091 lab-confirmed cases were reported on Thursday from 21,077 completed tests.

Thursday’s 2,091 cases is the highest daily total since 2,344 on July 30.

The state now has a total of 161,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 2.1 million tests.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 958 patients in the hospital across the state in relation to the virus.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus is 2,630. At least 57 percent of those deaths are people 75 and older.

No one under the age of 25 has died due to the virus in North Carolina.

Nursing homes and residential care facilities make up 1,284 of those deaths.