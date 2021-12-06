COVID-19 in NC: Highest patient count in hospitals in 5 weeks following big 1-day jump

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals surpassed 1,300 for the first time in five weeks following the largest single-day increase since Aug. 27.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday added more than 8,500 new cases over the weekend — including its sixth straight day with more than 2,000 — along with 35 more deaths while saying 7.7 percent of the most recent batch of tests came back positive.

NCDHHS also said the count of people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine surpassed 6 million, and 62 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million people have received at least one dose.

As concerns grow about yet another winter holiday surge, NCDHHS reported 94 more hospitalized patients Monday than a day earlier, the biggest one-day jump since the total went up by 114 on Aug. 27. That number has gone up on nine of the past 10 days with a net increase of 21 percent during that span.

The agency reported 2,101 new cases Monday, the third straight daily decline. But the seven-day average of 2,980 is nearly double what it was just eight days ago, and hasn’t been this high since Oct. 15.

The 35 deaths bring the total to 18,860.

NCDHHS also says more than 80,000 of the nearly 127,000 doses added to the state’s shot count were boosters.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT