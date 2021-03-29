COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers dip below 900 for 1st time since September

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The number of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 in North Carolina dipped below 900 for the first time since September, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 873 patients on Monday, an increase of 14 from Sunday’s total of 859.

Sunday’s hospital numbers were the lowest it’s been in more than six months — there were 818 on Sept. 12.

The state reported 1,372 new cases Monday, marking the second straight day of fewer new cases.

There were 2,250 new cases reported on Saturday, the most since March 4.

There were 57 deaths reported over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 12,085.

The percent positive in the state has ticked back over 5 percent over the past couple of days, with it reaching 5.7 percent on Monday based on testing from Saturday.