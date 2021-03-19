COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers dip to lowest point in more than 5 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Hospital numbers in North Carolina keep falling, with the 970 patients in hospitals representing the fewest since October 3 when there were 903 people in the hospital.

For the first time since Oct. 8, the state’s seven-day average of patients in hospitals is below 1,000, with that number sliding to 998.

The other numbers remain pretty consistent. North Carolina has 1,915 new cases and the state has averaged 1,629 cases per day over the past week, which has also been relatively flat.

Another 22 deaths were reported on Friday — the state has averaged 20 per day over the past week with the total climbing to 11,805.

The percent positive is up slightly to 4 percent based on testing from Wednesday. It was 3.7 percent on Thursday– not a significant bump up and it’s below the goal of 5 percent for 14 days.