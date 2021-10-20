COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers drop to nearly 1,800; 71% of adults now with at least 1 vaccine dose

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. In September, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine after studies showed it still works well enough against the delta variant. And the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of North Carolinians in hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped to nearly 1,800 — the fewest in 2 1/2 months.

With the delta-driven surge continuing to recede across the state, the average number of new cases has fallen every day for the past month — even as the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported its most new cases in four days and another 65 deaths.

A total of 7,300 doses were added to the state’s total over the past 24 hours, the agency also reported a one-point increase in one of its key vaccination percentages: 71 percent of all adults have had at least one dose.

NCDHHS says there were 1,811 COVID patients in hospitals, a drop of 85 from Tuesday and the 29th consecutive day-over-day decline. The current total is less than half of what it was when it peaked on Sept. 9.

The pace of deaths also appears to be slowing: This is the first Wednesday in more than a month with fewer than 97 deaths reported. The total increased to 17,640.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

3,169 first doses

417 single-shot J&J doses

7,305 total doses